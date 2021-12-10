Peterborough RUFC coach wants even more from his second-placed side, Peterborough Lions could have new signings on parade against Derby

Borough head coach Shane Manning.

Borough won 25-15 at Derby last weekend to leapfrog their victims into second place in the Midlands Division One East table.

It was a convincing and deserved win, but Manning still expects to see improvement when his side host Dronfield at Fengate on Saturday (December 11, 2pm).

“Like most of our games this season we played some really good rugby, but mixed in with some not so good stuff,” Manning stated.

Joe Lee in action for Peterborough Lions at Belgrave. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

“We never really looked like losing this game which was pleasing, but we still made hard work of it at times.

“Robert Moulds and Michael Hall in particular played really well though.

“Dronfield have been playing really well lately and I expect another tight contest. If we can play with a bit more matturity we will hopefully come away with another win.”

Dronfield are currently fifth, but only five points behind Borough. They’ve only lost four of their 11 Division One fixtures

It’s unknown whether or not there will be promotion in the Midlands League this season as restructuring plans are still ongoing.

Struggling Peterborough Lions are confident that can give Derby a good game in their first home match at Bretton Park since October 9!

Lions travelled with a bare 15 players last weekend including 50 year-old Tevita Tiueti who scored a try in 1 31-12 defeat at Belgrave.