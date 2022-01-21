Peterborough RUFC coach wants an end to ‘Groundhog Day,’ Georges reigned for the club’s Under 18 team

Borough coach Shane Manning addresses his troops.

For three MIdlands Division One games in a row Borough have found themselves in winning positions, but two draws and a defeat is all they’ve mustered from some close matches.

Borough went down 23-21 to a last-ditch penalty at Oadby Wyggstonians last Saturday which was tough luck on replacement wing Tom Downer who had bagged a hat-trick of tries in the second-half.

Manning’s menare back in action at Fengate on Saturday when an Old Northamptonians side under the wing of former Borough coach Phil Powell are the visitors to Second Drove (January, 22, 2.15pm).

Manning said: “We didn’t have the best day again. “It’s becoming a bit like ‘Groundhog Day ‘as we get so close, but then slip up at the last hurdle.

“I will be looking to change up a couple things to hopefully add some spark to how we have been playing.

“We need to start winning again quick and hopefully that will be this coming Saturday.”

Peterborough Lions host Oadby Wyggstonians at Bretton Park on Saturday (3pm).

Georges reigned as Borough Under 18s stretched their wining run to nine matches with a 31-12 win over Rushden.

George Watts claimed a try and two conversions, George Neale scored a try and kicked a conversion and George Dangerfield also crossed for a try during a dominant performanbe. Felix Anderson and Leon Tulip also crossed for tries

It wasn’t such good news for the under 16s though as they were beaten 59-17 at Rushden in the opening round of the East Midlands Cup.

The under 15s opened their East Midlands Cup campaign in style though as they beat Bugbrooke 57-0, which makes it 235 points scored and just five conceded in their last four games.

Jacob Milner (2),‘Sticky’ Wheatley (2), Elliott Court, Lewis Feeke, Jesse Howell and Harry Pinguenet claimed the tries, while Oliver Kirkman kicked six conversions to set up a match against Kettering in the next round.

The Under 13 boys were also in action, losing 25-5 at home to Towcester. Alphin Hatfield scored the try.

The Girls’ Academy had a torrid time away against national champions Welwyn.

Alice Bennett scored two tries, with one converted by Jess Gargan, as the under 18s were beaten 31-12.