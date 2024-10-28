​Peterborough RUFC produced some of their best rugby of the season as they snapped a four-game losing streak in Regional 2 Midlands East.

​Borough came good in a big game at the bottom at Fengate, beating Leicester Forest 42-25.

It was just a second win in seven games for the city side, but the bonus-point success has moved them out of the bottom two ahead of a free weekend.

Club director of rugby Shane Manning said: “it was a much-needed win. The lads played with a bit of freedom and trusted each other, and trusted how we want to play.

Borough's Harry Anderson is tackled by a Leicester Forest player. Photo David Lowndes.

"Mooki Tshepo, Alfie Lewis and vice-captain Will Manning were standouts for us and Michael Teague always looked a threat whenever he had ball in hand and in space.”

In front of a big home crowd Borough weren't at the races for the first 10 minutes which has become the norm this season and soon found themselves trailing Forest 10-0.

They soon found their groove though and first-half tries for Teague, Aram Jones and Pat Webb were all converted by Byron Van Uden which saw Borough build a good lead before ill discipline gave the visitors the chance to reduce their arrears to 21-12 at the break.

But the hosts dominated the second-half. Captain Luke Swindells smashed his way over to score and Jones then added his second try of the day.

Tshepi Mooki has the ball for Borough against Leicester Forest. Photo David Lowndes.

Tshepo Mooki then took a quick tap penalty and ran through untouched to score a well deserved try and he claimed a second try after a good chip by Byron Van Uden, who also enjoyed a good kicking day off the tee.

Borough are next in league action at fourth-placed Market Harborough on November 9.

ROUND-UP

Peterborough Lions lost heavily 45-14 at fellow strugglers Stockwood Park to drop to next-to-bottom in Counties One Midlands East.

Action from Oundle (with ball) v Amersham and Chiltern. Photo Kev Goodacre.

Stamford have moved to the top of the division after a 38-28 win over Towcestrians.

Bourne picked up just a second win of the season, 27-10 over Stewart & Lloyds, but remain bottom after a points deduction earlier this season, and Spalding also claimed their second win, 27-15 against Old Laurentians.

Table-topping Oundle demolished bottom club Amersham & Chiltern 73-0 in a Regional One South East game at Occupation Road. They’ve won all seven of their matches so far, scoring 321 points and conceding just 44.

Hooker Grant Snelling claimed a second successive hat-trick of tries, while the division’s top try scorer Logan Noble, Connor Gracey, Mateaki Maasi, Josh Myles, Siosifa Maasi, Jed Gelderbloom and Ben Young also crossed.

Thorney are also perfect in Eastern Counties Division One West. It’s six wins from six games, and top spot in the table, after a 47-12 win over Mildenhall & Red Lodge.

The village team started well and, after receiving the kick-off, the ball was moved wide to full-back Michael Croucher who flew down the wing to score.

Croucher ended up with a hat-trick of tries, while Stef Almond, Tom Deplancke and Owen Davies also touched down as a 14-5 half-time lead became a big win.