​Peterborough RUFC’s director of rugby Shane Manning insisted on taking the positives despite defeat on the opening day of the Regional 2 Midlands East season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Borough lost a topsy-turvey clash at Olney 44-36. The city side led 22-5 at the break and regained the lead after an unanswered 19-point run from the home side only to lose to two late tries.

Second-half injuries suffered by key men Michael Teague, Nic Langton and Aram Jones were a factor in the final scoreline. They will be assessed before the first home game of the season against Wellingborough at Fengate on Saturday (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first half was really good to watch and shows what the side is capable of achieving,” enthused Manning. “There are things to work on of course, but we definitely took a step in the right direction.

Rugby union action from Peterborough Lions v Newbold-on-Avon at Bretton Park. Photo David Lowndes.

"Tom Payne was immense in only his second senior game and, in fact, all the new players did really well. Harry Anderson looked really good at 13 so there was plenty to like about the performance."

Borough started brightly and were in control for large parts of the first half. Byron Van Uden got the scoring under way with a well taken try which he converted and he then followed up with a penalty kick for a 10-0 lead.

After an unconverted try for Olney, debutant wing Teague scored two tries with Van Uden adding a conversion to seal a dominant first-half display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts then started to get the rub of the green from the officials to get their noses in front, although tries from Andrew Dewdney and Tom Downer, both converted by Van Uden, took Borough back into the lead. Unfortunately they couldn’t hold on.

Rugby union action from Peterborough Lions v Newbold-on-Avon at Bretton Park. Photo David Lowndes.

Manning added: “We have a few injuries so will need to regroup before facing Wellingborough. They will be tough as they have recruited well and they beat us twice last season. But hopefully we will have a big home crowd and they will drive the lads on.”

ROUND-UP

Peterborough Lions went down 27-19 in their opening Counties 1 fixture at home to Newbold-on-Avon. Their points came from tries by Oundle loanee Vernon Horne and Matthew Worrall-Clare and three penalties from Will Moore.

Lions led 9-7 thanks to those Moore kicks, but the fly-half quickly went from hero to zero by giving away a penalty try and getting himself a yellow card, after going for an interception on the Lions five-meter line and knocking the ball on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough RUFC Girls Under 14s at Mansfield.

The visitors were soon 19-9 up and a late try and penalty saw them stay clear of Lions despite a brilliant solo try by Worrall-Clare.

Lions are at Stewart & Lloyds this Saturday.

Stamford (30-24 at home to Bugbrooke) and Bourne (19-16 at Stockwood Park) were both winners at this level, while Spalding drew 12-12 at Vipers. Bourne host Spalding on Saturday.

Oundle pulled off a spectacular 62-7 away win at Hertford in a Regional 1 South East clash.

There was a standout performances from young talent Logan Noble, who scored a hat-trick of tries from the wing, and forward Joe Bercis, who crossed twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oundle’s victory was a result of solid teamwork, relentless forward pressure, and the flair of their backline.

Oundle host North Walsham at Occupation Road on Saturday (2pm).

GIRLS

Borough Under 16s Hollie Ratcliffe, Lana Jawad-Ismael, Mathilda Simpson, 'Pickle' Salter and Taya Hill have all been selected for an East Midlands squad.

Kaeleigh Fruen (2) and Evie Cox scored tries as Borough Under 14s lost 30-17 at Mansfield.