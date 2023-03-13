Sam Crooks scored a try for Borough at Lutterworth.

Borough went down 21-12 at second-placed Lutterworth after a game full of poor decision-making.

Lutterworth kicked off with Borough defending the half that was still covered in snow. Despite a clear game plan of kicking out of their half Borough were their own worst enemies as they tried to run the ball out instead, and with the ball covered snow they constantly coughed up possession.

Lutterworth capitalised and scored two converted tries. Borough did have opportunities to score with Lutterworth having a player in the sin bin, but instead of trusting their set piece they tried to tap and go on penalties repeatedly and got no reward.

Nathan Wilson scores a try for Peterborough Lions at Leighton Buzzard

Borough started the second half 12-0 down but now had the better playing conditions. Keeping Lutterworth in their own 22 Borough applied pressure and got their first try through Jack Balaam.

Borough then lost the plot and began attacking from their own half despite the success they had with their earlier kicking game.

Repeatedly givingg up possession lead to another Lutterworth try and with that the game. Borough did manage to create another try for Sam Crooks which was converted by Willis Ingleby.

Borough coach Shane Manning said: “The issues we can get away with against the lower ranked were exposed by the second placed team.

“The lads showed tremendous effort, that but our inability to follow the gameplan for 80 minutes and lack of rugby intelligence was laid bare. We have the opposition a player down in the sin bin and we run it instead of using our set peice.”

Peterborough Lions went down 48-24 at Leighton Buzzard despite two tries from Nathan Wilson.

