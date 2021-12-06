Peterborough RUFC back up to second in the Midlands League after a deserved victory at fellow high fliers

Sam Crooks scored an early try for Borough at Derby.

Borough knew they would overtake their hosts with a victory and they deservedly achieved it on a wet and blustery afternoon.

The city side enjoyed a dream start. After receiving the kick off they went through several phases which saw them work their way up the pitch. Derby were penalised and a quick thinking Sam Crooks took a quick tap penalty and burst over for a try after just 90 seconds.

From there the game settled into something of an arm wrestle. Derby showed they weren’t going away and scored a try followed by a penalty to take an 8-5 lead.

Despite this Borough were the better side and captain George Offer scored a good team try which Byron Van Uden converted to seal a 12-8 half-time lead.

Borough then seemed to switch off at the start of the second half and Derby scored a breakaway try which was converted for a 15-12 lead for the home side.

But there was plenty of time for Boro to hit back and they quickly took control of the game again with Michael Hall, Robert Moulds and Miguel Alves making some telling runs.

A penalty kicked by Van Uden levelled the scores at 15-15 before the pressure on Derby’s defence began to tell and Boro finished the opposition off with both Ryan Morris and Nic Langton scoring tries to seal a bonus point win for scoring four tries.