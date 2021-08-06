Peterborough RUFC are back in action in Leicester as preparations for the new season are stepped up

Borough coach Shane Manning.

Borough also have friendly trips to neighbours Oundle (August 14) and Leighton Buzzard (August 21) before they start their Midlands Division One season at one of the title favourites Kettering on September 4.

Borough coach Shane Manning said: “We have been going along nicely with great numbers at training and the lads are putting in a lot of hard work.

“These friendly fixtures will see us give some fringe first team players a go and see how they are progressing. With games like these it’s the performance that’s important and players will be looking to impress as they want to be in the side when we play our first league game.

“It’s has been a while since we have played with scrums and mauls so there will be some getting to used to that side of the game again, but the boys can’t wait to get stuck into the upcoming season.”