Peterborough Lions win a local derby thriller in the dying moments, Oundle remain unstoppable and a huge game for Thorney

​Peterborough Lions collected just a second win of the Counties 1 Midlands East season in thrilling style.

​The city side travelled to fellow strugglers Bourne and returned with a 38-37 win under their belts after captain Charles Pendlebury barged over for a try from the final play of the game.

That completed an outstanding comeback from Lions who trailed 32-14 early in the second half of a classic contest between the two bottom teams.

Pendlebury had scored an earlier try as the Lions fight-back picked up speed. Man-of-the-match Tanaka Kanhukamwe, Tomo Clark and Roko Davui also crossed with Will Moore kicking the rest of the points.

Davui’s try from a set-piece was described as ‘sensational.’

Stamford are 10 points clear at the top of this division after winning 36-24 at Stockwood Park. They’ve won eight of their nine league games this season.

Most local leagues take a break this weekend and Stamford return on November 30 with a home derby against Spalding. Spalding were 19-13 winners over Towcestrians last weekend.

LIons host Bugbrooke on November 30 when Bourne travel to Towcestrians.

OUNDLE

Clinical finishing enabled Oundle to stay top of Regional One South East with a perfect playing record after nine matches.

Oundle saw off a spirited Southend Saxons side 42-0 with Logan Noble, Harry Winch, Lucas Paulien, Grant Snelling, Siosifa Maasi and Matty Ma’as all scoring tries.

Teenager Noble remains the top try scorer in the whole of the London & South East Regional Leagues.

Oundle boast an average score of 45-7 in their nine fixtures! A trip to fourth placed HUEL Tring is up next on November 30.

THORNEY

There’s a huge Eastern Counties Division One West game for Thorney on Saturday when they travel to Cottenham Renegades.

Both teams have won all eight of their league games this season with Cottenham top by virtue of one more bonus point.

Thorney warmed up for the big game with a 50-17 home win over Saffron Walden seconds.

Michael Croucher bagged a hat-trick of tries with Leo Shreeve-Peacock, Aiden Tipton, Dino V Perna, Ronnie Kilby and Alberto Lucas also touching down. Owen Davies was on kicking duty.