A rugby union derby between Peterborough Lions and Spalding was abandoned after 30 minutes at Bretton Park on Saturday after all 30 players were sent off!

Andy Moore (background) watching Peterborough Lions in action.

Lions led the Counties One Midland East match 8-7 when a fracas between members of both sides led to a coming together of most players on the pitch.

An eye witness at the game told the PT a couple of punches were thrown, but when other players arrived on the scene the teams separated quickly. He was astonished when the referee abandoned the match, while apparently declaring he had sent all 30 players off.

The eye witness said. “I thought he was issuing two yellow cards! It was ridiculous as it all calmed down pretty quickly.”

The PT contacted Lions chairman Andy Moore on Saturday night who expressed his surprise at the referee’s decision.

"No-one could believe it,” Moore insisted. “We couldn’t, the Spalding players and officials couldn’t and nor could some very experienced old players and officials in the crowd.

"It was the sort of incident you see at many games, especially between two local teams, but nothing had happened until this one moment.

"The referee then walked off and said he had issued 30 technical red cards even though he didn’t show a single yellow or red to any individual.