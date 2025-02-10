Peterborough Lions tamed Towcester and an impressive bounce back from Peterborough RUFC, plus ladies and junior success

Jack Lewis (bottom) celebrates a try for Lions. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

​Peterborough Lions claimed a shock success in Counties 1 Midlands East on Saturday.

​The city side secured just a fourth win in 17 matches by toppling a Towcestrians side who had started the day in third place.

It finished 24-22 to the Lions with Jack Lewis, Tom Giffen, Jack Lewis, Manu Ahokovi and man-of-the-match Kane Hardwick their try scorers. Will Moore added two conversions.

Lions had led 12-5 at the break, but it could have been a bigger lead as they knocked on twice when about to score.

Action from Peterborough Lions (white) v Towcestrians. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

The second-half was more even, but Lions soaked up pressure impressively, while always threatening to score themselves.

Lions remain next-to-bottom, but will be hopeful of another win this Saturday when they travel to a Spalding side thumped 41-14 by Newbold-on-Avon last weekend.

Bottom club Bourne were also successful. They saw off Bugbrooke 22-10 and are just two points behind Lions.

Leaders Stamford were without a game last weekend, but return to action with a big one at second-placed Vipers.

BOROUGH

Peterborough RUFC gained a revenge win over Market Bosworth in Regional 2 Midlands East at Fengate.

Bosworth are next to bottom in the table, but beat the city side on home turf earlier in the season. A 29-10 success for Borough at Fengate moved them up to fifth, although they now face a couple of games against teams above them in the table, starting with Market Harborough at home on Saturday (2.15pm).

It was a good bounce back by Borough after losing at bottom club Leicester Forest a week earlier after suffering a raft of injuries.

Director of rugby Shane Manning said: “We weren't at our best and the lads know that, but they deserved the win. We have tough games coming up now. Market Harborough are a well drilled side and we will need to play our best game of the season to come away with a win. They are a really physical team and we will have to match that."

Borough scored five tries despite tough handling conditions with Lawrence Teague and Alfie Lewis crossing in the first half before Tom Downer, James Prewer and Josh Casbon touched down after the break. It was a first senior try for young second row forward Prewer.

Centres Mooki Tshepo, Murphy Hill and forward William Manning all impressed with their direct running, particularly the former.

Shane Manning added: “Mooki is playing his best rugby in my time at the club and we are a much better team when he's on the pitch.”

LADIES

​Peterborough Rugby Union Club are 16 points clear at the top of Women's NC 1 East.

​They have won all eight of their matches so far, the latest a 24-5 win over neighbours Stamford at Fengate on Sunday. Borough went past 300 points for the season during the game.

Maddy Buckland scored two tries and added two conversions for Borough with Jasmine Devereux and Laura Fulcher also touching down. Georgia Mackinlay grabbed Stamford’s consolation try.

JUNIORS

Jonty Anderson claimed a hat-trick of tries and Jonty Faith kicked four conversions as Borough qualified for the Cambs Under 15 Cup Final with a 38-12 win at Saffron Walden.

Harry Bennett (2) and Liam Dean also scored tries for Borough who were 7-0 up inside 60 seconds.