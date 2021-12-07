Peterborough Lions’ tale of woe and misfortune continued at Belgrave, but things are looking up at Bretton Park

Tevita Tiueti is about to claim his try for Lions at Belgrave. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The city travelled with just 15 fit bodies and lacked the firepower to ram home scoring opportunities created by a hard-working and spirited performance.

Playing in driving wind and rain the courageous Lions battled to keep Belgrave at bay and the half time score of 21-0 (three converted tries) flattered the home side.

In the second half with wind assistance Lions finally went over for a converted try, after hard graft by the Lions front five, scored by number eight Josh Davies and converted by Sam Dumigan.

George Roberts offloads for Lions at Belgrave. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The score rallied the Lions into their best spell of the game and saw two more times denied by slight infringements.

Young 18-year-old Jake Keniston, making his debut for Lions, was one of the disallowed scorers, the linesman judging a foot over the line just before touchdown.

However the oldest man in the team, 50 year-old Tevita Tueti didn’t make that mistake minutes later to score an unconverted try. The final score 31-12 was the right result but doesn’t fully reflect the hard work put in by Lions walking wounded.

Lions chairman Andy Moore commented: “Things haven’t gone right for us since the beginning of the season, but we are battling through it and all credit to the boys who are standing in and answering the call.

Sam Dumigan in possession for Lions at Belgrave. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

“We have made two new signings this week, hopefully to play next Saturday at home against Derby and have centre Weir Filitonga back after suspension, plus a couple of injured players are expected to be reporting fit.

“The biggest positive signing is the comeback of director of rugby Simon Moyle who has already started with head coach Josh Walker to turn around the playing fortunes of the club.”