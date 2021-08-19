Peterborough Lions sign a Diamond, Peterborough RUFC beaten at Oundle

Borough coach Shane Manning addresses his players

Chris Diamond has also represented the East Midlands so brings experience and knowhow to the city club.

Lions are now coached by former Ampthill player Josh Walker.

“I’m really pleased to have been given the opportunity to be a part of Peterborough Lions journer,” Diamond said. “I played alongside Josh for a number of years and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lions have a friendly at Broadstreet on Saturday (August 21).

Meanwhile Peterborough RUFC were beaten 24-7 at neighbours Oundle in a friendly last weekend.

Gareth Rutt scored the Borough try which was converted by Byron Van Alden during a strong finish from the city side.

Borough defended well against a much bigger forward pack with debutant Michael Benson, Liam Dunne, Luke Swindells, Ross Chamberlain and Ryan Morris all impressing.

Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “Oundle had a bigger forward pack then ours which caused a few problems at scrum time. We defended well and soaked up a lot of pressure on our tryline, but we weren’t clinical clearing out from our half which enabled Oundle to keep attacking.

“The tries we did concede were usually down to a couple of lapses in concentration by individuals which is easily fixed.

“The last 25 minutes of the game however were really positive with our overall fitness being really good. We started to dominate possession and looked very good in attack.”

Borough are due at Leighton Buzzard for a friendly on Saturday when they will field a mixture of first and second team players.