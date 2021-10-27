Peterborough Lions chairman declares a tense game with Peterborough RUFC was ‘a win for local rugby’ but allegations of verbal abuse by a small section of supporters of both clubs spoiled the day

A try is awarded for Chris Diamond of Peterborough Lions at Peterborough RUFC. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

But Moore’s day was tarnished slightly by allegations of ‘distasteful’ comments aimed at his players by a small minority of the home crowd at Fengate.

A Borough source has also told the PT their players were verbally abused by visiting fans.

Moore, who delivered a well-recived pre-match speech at a reception before the game, said: “I was pleasantly surprised with the reception at Fengate. We had a great pre-match lunch and the game played up to the expectations and was most entertaining.

Matthew Worrell-Clare touches down for a Peterborough Lions try at Peterborough RUFC. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

“However, a few of our players were subject to a constant barrage of distasteful comments from a small element of the crowd which threatened to spoil the day.

“But the real winner on the day was local rugby which showed to be alive and thriving.”