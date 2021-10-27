Peterborough Lions chairman declares a tense game with Peterborough RUFC was ‘a win for local rugby’ but allegations of verbal abuse by a small section of supporters of both clubs spoiled the day

Peterborough Lions chairman Andy Moore declared local rugby was the winner following his side’s narrow win in an enthralling contest at Peterborough RUFC on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 3:58 pm
A try is awarded for Chris Diamond of Peterborough Lions at Peterborough RUFC. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

But Moore’s day was tarnished slightly by allegations of ‘distasteful’ comments aimed at his players by a small minority of the home crowd at Fengate.

A Borough source has also told the PT their players were verbally abused by visiting fans.

Moore, who delivered a well-recived pre-match speech at a reception before the game, said: “I was pleasantly surprised with the reception at Fengate. We had a great pre-match lunch and the game played up to the expectations and was most entertaining.

Matthew Worrell-Clare touches down for a Peterborough Lions try at Peterborough RUFC. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

“However, a few of our players were subject to a constant barrage of distasteful comments from a small element of the crowd which threatened to spoil the day.

“But the real winner on the day was local rugby which showed to be alive and thriving.”

Lions won the Midlands Division One East game 21-20 despite losing two players to red cards, including key centre Weir Filikitonga midway through the first-half.

