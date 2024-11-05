Peterborough Ladies remain perfect, tough return to action for the men

By Alan Swann
Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:00 BST
Maddy Buckland.placeholder image
Maddy Buckland.
Peterborough RUFC Ladies are nine points clear in NC One East after a 25-19 win at previously unbeaten Bedford Blues.

Nat Elliott, George Nicholls, Annie Fenton and Jaz Devereux scored tries with Maddy Buckland adding a conversion and a penalty.

The city side seek to make it five wins in five games at home to Wymondham Wasps on Saturday (2.30pm).

Preview

Will Manning in action for Borough against Leicester Forest. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
Will Manning in action for Borough against Leicester Forest. Photo David Lowndes.

​Local rugby clubs are back in league action this Saturday with Peterborough RUFC expecting a stern challenge at Market Harborough.

Harborough have won five of their seven Regional 2 Midlands East games, whereas Borough have lost five of theirs, although they did beat bottom club Leicester Forest last time out.

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “Harborough are always difficult to beat. We will need to match their physicality in order for us to play the way we want. It won’t be easy, but hopefully the lads will have some confidence to go and have a go at them."

Struggling Peterborough Lions host Spalding in Counties 1 Midlands East at Bretton Park and leaders Oundle are at Sudbury in Regional 1 South East.

Juniors

Borough U15 boys won their opening Cambridgeshire Cup tie 57-7 at St Neots. Jonty Anderson (2), Beckett Hawkins (2), Osker Stocks (2), Connor Hydes, Ryan Bronkhorst and Harvey Acott scored tries while Cayden Genovese added seven conversions.

The U14 girls beat Market Harborough 56-28 at home.

Evie Cox (3), Kaeleigh Fruen (3), Edith Davies (2), sisters Amelia and Nano Ma’asi, Alexa-Kay Eagles, Lexi Francis and The Lan scored the tries, while Fruen kicked three conversions.

