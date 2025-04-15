Peterborough Ladies complete a perfect season with another resounding victory at Fortress Fengate

The Peterborough Ladies rugby union team celebrate their perfect season.

Peterborough Ladies crowned a historic season with an emphatic last-game win in the NC One East Division.

The city side thumped Bedford Blues 48-7 at Fortress Fengate to complete a perfect league season of 12 wins from 12 games.

Borough scored 418 points in those matches and conceded just 107 to finish with a terrific points difference of +311 and an average winning scoreline of 35-9. They won the league by 20 points to fully deserve a shot at Championship 2 rugby next season for the first time in the club’s history.

Borough opened the scoring after just two minutes against Bedford as centre Sarah Wilder out-paced and brushed aside defenders to touch down for a try. Tries were then scored by winger Penny Woods, prop Charlotte Cameron and second row forward Georgie Sheridan. Maddy Buckland kicked two conversions to make it 24-0 at the break.

George Nicholls in action for Peterborough Ladies against Bedford Blues.

The relentless Borough attacking continued after the break. Number eight Cheryl Smith smashed her way up the pitch to score under the posts and there were further tries for Annie Fenton and George Nicholls before the visitors managed to put points on the board with a late converted try.

Fittingly Borough had the last word though with Winder bagging her second try of a one-sided game. Buckland and Nicholls added conversions to the points tally.

Championship 2 is just two leagues below the Women’s Premiership which is the top division in the country,

Borough will be running two teams next season and players of all abilities are invited to the join the club.

Contact is Laura by phone on 07941 545879 or by email to [email protected].

MEN Peterborough 1st XV went down 24-19 at Kettering in a Papa John’s Cup tie after taking a 14-5 lead into the interval.

Bourne beat Peterborough Lions 31-29 in a local derby in the same competition. Lions are waiting for the National Rugby Union Leagues to finish to know whether or not they avoided relegation from Counties 1 Midlands East.

Oundle and Stamford both received walkover wins in their scheduled cup matches.

Bourne host Stewart Lloyds in the next round on Saturday when Stamford travel to Finchley. Oundle have already been granted another walkover win.