​Perfect Oundle seal title in spectacular fashion and Peterborough RUFC delight a big crowd

Peterborough RUFC first XV plus club sponsors before a big win over Daventry.

​Oundle have clinched the Regional 1 South East title in stunning style.

​The men from Occupation Road made it 20 wins from 20 games with an 84-7 home win over Tring to seal top spot with two games to spare.

Oundle have racked up an astonishing 965 points in those 20 matches while conceding just 182. They have a positive points difference of 783 and an average win score of 48-9!

Oundle are 11 points clear of second-place Letchworth Garden City who they visit in their next outing on March 22, but there is now only pride in protecting a perfect playing record on the line for the locals.

They ran in 12 tries against Tring and Ben Young converted them all. He also scored two of the tries, a feat matched by Grant Snelling and Mateaki-He-Lotu Ma'asi.

The other try scorers were Matthew Waring, Sione Ma'asi, Conor Gracey, Logan Noble, Joseph Bercis and Lucas Paulien-Camy.

PETERBOROUGH RUFC

A dazzling second-half display delighted a big crowd boosted by the pre-match ex-players lunch as Borough despatched Daventry 45-25 at Fengate in a Regional 2 Midlands East game.

Borough trailed 19-10 at the break, but ran in five second-half tries to reclaim fifth place in the table.

With the breeze at their backs Daventry led 10-0 early on before skipper Luke Swindells barged over for a try that Byron Van Uden converted. Van Uden also kicked a penalty, but three penalties for the visitors ensured they led at halfway.

But Borough used the favourable second-half conditions to turn the screw as Van Uden constantly turned Daventry round with his kicking.

Prop Stu Day crashed over for a try from close range before speedy young winger Michael Teague ran one in from 50 yards after accepting a pass at pace. Flanker Alfie Lewis then charged down an attempted clearance to touch down and Van Uden crossed after throwing a lovely dummy.

Full-back Nic Langton completed the scoring with Van Uden kicking the rest of the points.

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “Our set piece was really good and in the second-half Daventry really couldn't get into the game.

"Callum Cruickshank had a great game at scrum-half for us. He doesn't usually play there, but with a late call off he stepped in and did a really good job.

"Also our openside flanker Alfie Lewis played his best game of the season. He’s in his first season of senior rugby, but he looks like he's been playing for years.”

Borough are next in action when visiting seventh-placed Oadby Wyggestonians on March 22.

The city side then finish the season at home to fifth-placed Olney on April 5.