Pat spins a web to help side to victory in 'Battle of the Boroughs'

​Peterborough RUFC have climbed into the top half of the Regional 2 Midlands East table after winning for the third straight match.

​A team that was far from at full strength won the ‘Battle of the Boroughs’ 33-24 in Wellingborough as scrum-half Pat Webb ran in a hat-trick of tries.

They have a great chance of a fourth straight win as they host Broadstreet, who sit just below them in the table, at Fengate in their final fixture of 2024 on Saturday (2.15pm).

Happy Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “It’s a great result on the road and we still have some senior players out injured so that makes it an even bigger win.

Pat Webb scored a hat-trick of tries for PRUFC in Wellingborough. Photo David Lowndes.

"Coaches Sam Crooks, Brendan Burke and Andrew Dewdney are doing a great job with the young lads and are building some really good foundations for the future.

"Broadstreet will pose a real threat as they have come down from the league above and have experience and quality that is hard to overcome, but with a couple weeks rest coming up I expect the lads to give their all and if they can do that we will give ourselves a chance."

After a typically sluggish start, the city side trailed 10-0 and 17-7 in the first-half at Wellingborough, but two tries from Webb helped to reduce the deficit to 17-14 at the break.

Manning’s men were excellent in the second-half as centre Ian Williams, flanker Rob Moulds and prop Chris Sykes punched holes in the home defence.

Webb completed his hat-trick before prop Daniel Nunn forced his way over after a pick and go and hooker Miguel Alves ran onto a lovely pass from lock James Prewer to touch down.

Fly-half Byron Van Uden controlled the game masterfully and also kicked four conversions. Wellingborough added their final try late in the game.

LOCAL ROUND-UP

Results: Regional 1 SE: North Walsham 24, Oundle 31 (Tries: Gracey 2, Snelling, Sagoe, Cardell. Cons: Young 2, Rayner).

Counties 1 ME: Peterborough Lions 7, Stewart & Lloyds 44; Spalding 35, Bourne 3; Stamford 50, Biggleswade 10.

Saturday fixtures: Bourne v Vipers, Bugbrooke v Spalding, Newbold on Avon v Stamford; Old Laurentians v Peterborough Lions; Oundle v Old Northamptonians.