Outstanding rugby required from Peterborough RUFC to complete a hat-trick of wins and Peterborough Lions are back in action
Honest Peterborough RUFC head coach Shane Manning admits his side will have to play ‘outstandingly well’ at Fortress Fengate this Saturday to complete a hat-trick of Midlands Division One East wins.
Borough are at home to runaway leaders Bedford Athletic (March 12, 3pm kick off), a side with a record of 19 wins and one defeat from 20 matches to storm 18 points clear at the top of the table.
The city side at least start the match boosted by a couple of hard-fought away wins at bottom two Lutterworth and Towcestrians.
A depleted Borough team withstood heavy late pressure to claim a 17-12 win at Towcestrians last weekend.
Manning said: “Considering the players who were unavailable at Towcester we did a really good job.
“Our defence was outstanding and the lads can be proud of their efforts. Our set piece went really well and our make shift backline did a great job.
“It’s going to take a huge effort to come away with anything from the Bedford Athletic game and we will have to play outstandingly well to do it.
“We hope to have a few players back, but I am happy to keep giving back-up players a chance as it boosts squad depth.”
**Peterborough Lions return from a two-week Midlands Division One break with a home game against Towcestrians at Bretton Park on Saturday (2.15pm).