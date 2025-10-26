Oundle Rugby Club fought hard, but found the league leaders too strong

Anthony Maka scored a try for Oundle at Old Albanians.

Oundle Rugby Club found National League 2 East leaders Old Albanians too strong on Saturday.

The local side went into the game in good form and in high spirits, but ran into a well-drilled and slick outfit in St Albans. The hosts ran out 49-28 winners, but Oundle are still in good shape in their first season at an exalted level. They are fourth ahead of two home games with Canterbury (November 8) and Oxford Harlequins (November 15), Oundle have next weekend off.

Oundle started well in St Albans, but errors at crucial moments meant they failed to score. The home side had no such issues and by the 25th minute they had wrapped up a try scoring bonus point by claiming four tries before an interception score from Jac Arthur got the visitors on the scoreboard. Ben Young converted to make it 28-7 to the hosts.

Oundle climbed back into the game before the break with a try from Joe Bercis and another Young conversion, but Old Albanians made the game safe with two tries early in the second-half.

To their credit the visitors never gave up and tries by scrum half Lewis Finlay and number 8 Anthony Maka, both converted by Young, gave Oundle a bonus point.