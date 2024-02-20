Oundle claim a last-gasp victory, Thorney up to second, but Peterborough Lions beaten again, plus junior round-up
It finished 27-24 to the home side at Occupation Road with debutant Logan Noble and scrum half Tom Aviss among the try scorers.
Oundle are enjoying a decent campaign in their first season in a new division. They are sixth and visit fourth-placed Harpenden in their next outing on March 2.
MIDLANDS LEAGUES
There was more disappointment for Peterborough Lions who went down 20-7 at home to Bugbrooke in a Counties One East contest.
Lions are threatened with a fourth straight relegation so a defeat at Bretton Park against a team who started the day below them therefore did them no favours.
Lions are in home action on Saturday when they will do well to get anything from the visit of second-placed Market Bosworth.
Third-placed Stamford and fourth-placed Bourne are enjoying fine seasons and they recorded 24-20 and 33-13 wins over Vipers and Oakham respectively.
Bourne entertain Stamford in the next game for both sides on March 2.
EASTERN COUNTIES
Thorney are up to second after a 25-10 win at Bury St Edmunds in Division One West.
They host Peterborough RUFC seconds on Friday evening. This game is being replayed after the match referee miscounted the score in the original clash before Christmas.
After 15 straight win March Bears dropped their first points at this level when drawing 31-31 with Saffron Walden.
BOROUGH JUNIORS
Peterborough RUFC under 14 boys won a Cambridgeshire Cup match at St Neots, 34-19 after trailing at the break.
Jonty Anderson led the charge with four tries while Osker Stocks touched down twice and Garry Palmer once. Dexter Johnson kicked two conversions.
Borough’s under 18 Colts lost 24-19 to Northampton Old Scouts in the East Midlands League despite a strong second-half fightback..
Toby Curran, Lewis Feeke and Harry Eales scored the tries with Josh Pearson kicking two conversions.