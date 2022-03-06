Loyal Peterborough United manager Grant McCann admits he could have freshened his side up at Huddersfield and key men could be back for tough Bournemouth trip

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann shouts instructions from the touchline during the game at Huddersfield.

McCann rewarded all the available players who had delivered an heroic effort in an FA Cup defeat at home to Manchester City three days earlier with another start.

The boss was forced into one change as Mark Beevers replaced centre-back Frankie Kent who was sick. McCann’s plans were disrupted further when impressive on-loan goalkeeper Steven Benda fell ill during the warm-up so Dai Cornell played in goal.

Both replacements were among Posh’s better performers, but two goals in the first seven minutes from Danel Sinani and Tom Lees rocked McCann’s men and a 3-0 home win for the promotion contenders was completed with a second goal for centre-back Lees 20 minutes from time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Taylor.

Perhaps significantlly Huddersfield hadn’t played a midweek ficture like Posh. Their FA Cup fifth round tie at Nottingham Forest was delayed until tomorrow for TV purposes.

“Everything is great in hindsight,” McCann said after the Huddersfield game. “And maybe I needed to freshen things up a little bit. Starting Oliver Norburn on the bench was a tough call, but I’m quite fair and if people do well, they stay in the team.”