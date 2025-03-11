Kevin Sinfield. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).

England rugby union coach, former rugby league star and champion fundraiser Kevin Sinfield is guest of honour at an event at Peterborough Rugby Club later this month.

Sinfield will attend a dinner at the Fengate-based club on Saturday, March 29 which is raising funds for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) charities. Sinfield has been a prolific fundraiser for several MND charities and earned national recognition for the help he gave former club and international rugby league teammate Rob Burrow who sadly passed away from MND last year aged just 41.

The dinner will be followed by a fundraising auction with proceeds going to MND charities and Peterborough RUFC. Cost is £60 and other rugby icons will be present. Limited tickets are still available. Email [email protected] to book.