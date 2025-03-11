Kevin Sinfield to attend fundraising dinner and charity auction at Peterborough RUFC
Sinfield will attend a dinner at the Fengate-based club on Saturday, March 29 which is raising funds for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) charities. Sinfield has been a prolific fundraiser for several MND charities and earned national recognition for the help he gave former club and international rugby league teammate Rob Burrow who sadly passed away from MND last year aged just 41.
The dinner will be followed by a fundraising auction with proceeds going to MND charities and Peterborough RUFC. Cost is £60 and other rugby icons will be present. Limited tickets are still available. Email [email protected] to book.