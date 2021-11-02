‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Peterborough Lions deliver a horror show
Peterborough Lions crashed down to earth with an almighty bump on Saturday (October 30).
The city side travelled to West Bridgeford for a Midlands Division One East contest cock-a-hoop after beating city rivals Peterborough RUFC in a thriller at Fengate the previous weekend.
Borough had beaten West Bridgeford earlier this season, but it proved beyond the Lions who were hammered 51-13.
Chairman Andy Moore said: “We’ve become the Jekyll and Hyde team in Midlands One. You don’t know what team has turned up until the whistle blows. It’s very frustrating and disappointing.
“We were only 14-8 down at half-time and even the referee thought we were going to come back and win, but instead it was a total capitulation.”
The home side were on top for most of the first-half, but an individual try from Roko Duvui and a penalty from Sam Dumigan left the match well-poised at 15-8 at the break.
However it was West Bridgeford who showed the greater desire in the second-half and they romped away to win with only a try from hooker Ben Wilkinson to cheer the wounded Lions.
Lions are without a game this weekend.
Peterborough RUFC were without a fixture at the weekend, They are still second and host bottom club Towcestrians at Fengate on Saturday (November 6, 3pm).