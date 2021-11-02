‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Peterborough Lions deliver a horror show

Peterborough Lions scrum half Ollie Hunter fires a pass away under pressure at West Bridgeford. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The city side travelled to West Bridgeford for a Midlands Division One East contest cock-a-hoop after beating city rivals Peterborough RUFC in a thriller at Fengate the previous weekend.

Borough had beaten West Bridgeford earlier this season, but it proved beyond the Lions who were hammered 51-13.

Chairman Andy Moore said: “We’ve become the Jekyll and Hyde team in Midlands One. You don’t know what team has turned up until the whistle blows. It’s very frustrating and disappointing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Lions hooker Ben Wilkinson powers over for a try at West Bridgeford. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

“We were only 14-8 down at half-time and even the referee thought we were going to come back and win, but instead it was a total capitulation.”

The home side were on top for most of the first-half, but an individual try from Roko Duvui and a penalty from Sam Dumigan left the match well-poised at 15-8 at the break.

However it was West Bridgeford who showed the greater desire in the second-half and they romped away to win with only a try from hooker Ben Wilkinson to cheer the wounded Lions.

Lions are without a game this weekend.