It's the big kick-off this weekend and Peterborough RUFC will be giving youth a chance

​Oundle’s Siosifa Ma'asi in action. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

​Peterborough RUFC will be giving youth a chance in the Regional 2 Midlands East Division this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The city side kick off their league campaign under new coach Sam Crooks at Olney on Saturday and it will be a much-changed squad that takes to the field.

Director of rugby Shane Manning, who has moved upstairs after coaching Borough for three seasons, said: “This season is about developing our young players who have come up from our colts and getting them used to the level now required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Don't get me wrong, the coaches and players are going to be trying to win every game we play, but we are realistic about where we are right now.

​Oundle’s Siosifa Ma'asi in action. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

"We have lost a lot players to retirement, but we are lucky that we have colts coming through and we have also recruited new players.

"Alfie Lewis, Tom Payne and Harry Anderson in particular are promising products from our youth set up and have looked at home in our pre-season games.

"And we have also recruited the likes of Daniel Nunn (prop), Sam Hughes (flanker) and a returning Pat Webb (scrum half) to bolster our ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We still have experience in the squad with the likes of Stu Day, Luke Swindells and Aram Jones and they will be vital to help get everyone to where we need to be.

"The coaches have been working hard to get the guys ready and Olney away will be a good game to gauge where we are at, but we have to show patience and keep faith with the lads.

"As the saying goes it's a marathon not a sprint!”

Peterborough Lions are competing at Counties 1 Midlands East level again, alongside Bourne, Spalding and Stamford. The city side start their season against Newbold-on-Avon at Bretton Park on Saturday (3pm)

Oundle offer the highest standard of rugby in the local area and they have strengthened up ahead of their Regional 1 South East opener at Hertford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Frost, a powerful second-row from Cambridge, Anthony Maka and Joe Bercis (Ampthill), a dynamic back-row duo, and Harry Morley and Matt Collins, formidable props from Cambridge, have all signed on at Occupation Road.

Oundle have also retained star backs Logan Noble and Siosifa Ma'asi as they look forward improving on last season’s sixth place finish.