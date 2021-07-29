It’s all change at Peterborough Lions RUFC as they reveal a grand 5-year plan and introduce two top-class coaches

How Peterborough Lions' Bretton Park base could look.

Lions new head coach is Josh Walker who played Championship rugby for Ampthill last season and he will be assised by backs coach Tevita ‘Dave’ Tiueti, an ex-Tongan International.

Tiueti won 21 caps for Tonga and scored 33 points including a try against England in the 1999 World Cup. He also played for Neath, Bristol and Ospreys before coaching at Leicester Tigers Elite Academy, East Anglia University and many London Division clubs.

Training has started at Lions’ Bretton Park base on Tuesdays and Thursdays (6.30pm starts) and prospective new players are welcome.

New Lions coach Tevita 'Dave' Tiueti in action for Tonga. Photo: Getty Images.

“Any player wishing to try out for us would not be disappointed,” Lions chairman Andy Moore stated. “And not just with the standard of player and coach.

“We have not played a senior match since March, 2020, but we have not been idle during the Covid crisis. A lot has been going on at Bretton Park.

“Although I’m not ready to divulge the full details, I can reveal we are about to submit a planning permission for a full-size indoor sports hall. This will give us so many opportunities not only to host many new sports, but also to enhance the benefit to the wider community.

“I feel that major local sports clubs like ourselves should take the initiative to improve, by offering its assets and knowledge to smaller growing teams from multiple sports, encouraging youth and the retired to stay active.

New Peterborough Lions coach Josh Walker.

“We have recently, in conjunction with Living Sport, hosted walking rugby and football, have opened our doors to the ‘Royals’ who are the Peterborough Ladies American Football Team. I have never seen such a bunch of totally dedicated enthusiastic players as the Royals for a long time, and since being with us have they increased their playing membership to over 30.

“Also, we are currently in negotiation with Peterborough City FC to play on our newly leased ground extension. Add to all this, a Lions Netball team and discussions with the Park Run franchise to host a Junior Run on a Sunday, shows we are doing our bit!”