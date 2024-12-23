Peterborough RUFC in a post-match huddle after a fourth win on the spin.

There was a terrific end to 2024 for the wounded Peterborough Lions, in-form Peterborough RUFC and the all-conquering Oundle and Thorney teams.

It’s been a tough season for the Lions in Counties 1 Midlands (East), but they have managed to beat the teams around them at the bottom. They sealed a third success of the campaign, and a second against fellow strugglers Old Laurentians, when storming to a 43-19 road win on Saturday.

It didn’t start or end well with the hosts claiming a converted try in the first minute and another at the death, but in between the city side were dominant, particularly up front. Captain Charles Pendlebury (2), on loan Oundle man Harry Bureau and winger Malcolm Oluwasunmi scored first-half tries with Will Moore adding two conversions for a 24-7 half-time lead.

The home side replied with a converted try early in the second half, but Oluwasumni dragged two defenders over the line for his second try, making the score 29-14. Bureau added his second try and Nigel Lewis touched down with Moore kicking both conversions to complete the Lions’ scoring.

Hat-trick hero Harry Winch (with ball) during Oundle's win over Old Northamptonians. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

PETERBOROUGH RUFC

It’s four wins on the bounce for Borough after a hard-fought 33-29 success over Broadstreet. It was enough to keep the city side in sixth place in Regional 2 Midlands East over the festive season. They return to action with the toughest possible test at unbeaten leaders Lutterworth on Saturday, January 4.

The teams put on a Christmas cracker at Fengate on Saturday with the result in the balance until the final stages, but Borough deserved their win.

From the outset both teams moved the ball well and traded tries. Borough struck first after a Murphy Hill break was finished off by number 8 Alfie Lewis. This was quickly followed by the visitors scoring back-to-back tries to take a 10-5 lead. Nick Langton and captain Luke Swindells also scored converted tries for the home side in the first-half, but the visitors finished the half the stronger with two converted tries giving them a 24-19 lead. The game was shaping up as a contest between Borough’s forwards against the classy Broadstreet backs.

There was a sense at half-time the game was starting to slip away from Borough, but after some clear instruction from coaches Sam Crooks and Brendan Burke the necessary changes were made to turn the game. The introduction of Dewi Pearce and Daniel Nunn just after half-time to the front row saw Borough’s scrum monster Broadstreet and would set the tone for the rest of the game.

A rolling maul, which has been a good weapon for Borough this season, saw flanker Robert Moulds score a converted try and with it give Borough the lead at 26-24.

Broadstreet were launching wave after wave of attack but Borough's improved line speed kept them at bay. Then after more forward pressure scrum-half Pat Webb scored a try. With Byron Van Uden adding the conversion Broadstreet would have to score twice to win. With time almost up Broadstreet did touch down, but it wasn’t enough.

OUNDLE

It’s 13 wins from 13 games for Oundle in Regional One South East after a 59-7 demolition of county rivals Old Northamptonians at Occupation Road.

Harry Winch claimed a hat-trick of tries with Tony Snelling adding two more. Logan Noble, Sifa Ma’asi, Matty Ma’asi and Laurence Rayner also touched down with Ben Young kicking the rest of the points.

THORNEY

Thorney will start 2025 top of Eastern Counties Division One West after completing a perfect 10 results with a 49-7 derby win over Peterborough Centurions a the Ron Jacobs Playing Field.

Stefan Almond delivered a hat-trick of tries, while David Crooke, Dino V Perna, Michael Croucher, Owen Davies, Aidan Tipton & Chris Powell also crossed and Owen Davies added two conversions.