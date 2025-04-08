History for Thorney who taste league success for the first time in 35 years, anxious wait for Peterborough Lions and Peterborough RUFC saved the best until last

Action from Peterborough Lions (white) at Newbold on Avon. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

Thorney Rugby Club secured the first title and promotion in the club’s 35-year history in spectacular style.

The villagers needed to win their final game of the Eastern Counties Division One season against Cambridge 3rds at the Ron Jacobs Playing Fields to pip Shelford to top spot.

And Thorney didn’t mess about against the division’s bottom club as they dished out a 106-0 beating! They ran in 16 tries with Owen Davies converting 13 of them.

Davies also touched down three times, one fewer than Aidan Tipton. Stef Almond crossed twice and there were also tries for Nathan Wilson, Ollie Abbott, Matt Cresswell, Reggie Kilby, Luke Cochrane, David Crooke and George Lane.

Action from Peterborough Lions (white) at Newbold on Avon. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

Thorney won 17 and lost one of their 18 league games, scoring 796 points and conceding just 163 for a massive plus points difference of 633. Their average scoreline was 44-9.

Final standings: 1 Thorney 83pts, 2 Shelford 3rds 81pts, 3 Cottenham 68pts, 4 Bury St Edmunds 3rds 44pts, 5 Peterborough RUFC 2nds 40pts, 6 Saffron Walden 2nds 37pts, 7 St Ives 34pts, 8 Mildenhall Red Lodge 32pts, 9 Cantabrigian 2nds 31pts, 10 Cambridge 3rds 10pts.

Peterborough Lions face an anxious wait to see if they have retained their Counties 1 Midlands East status. The city side completed their league season with an impressive 26-16 win at top four side Newbold on Avon to make it four victories in their last six matches, but they have finished next-to-bottom so must wait to see where they placed next season.

Lions stormed into a 12-0 lead at Newbold, but a spate of penalties and yellow cards enabled the home side to take a 16-12 lead into the break, but they didn’t score another point. Charles Pendlebury, Jack Lewis and Kelvin Squires were among the Lions try scorers with Will Moore kicking three conversions. The city side played 30 of the 80 minutes with 14 men because of sin bin offences.

Action from Peterborough Lions (white) at Newbold on Avon. Photo Kevin Goodacre

Champions Stamford (76-7 v Bugbrooke), Bourne (38-12 v Stockwood Park) and Spalding (22-7 v Vipers) all finished the season well.

Final standings: 1 Stamford 95pts, 2 Vipers 71pts, 3 Towcestrians 63pts, 4 Newbold on Avon 62pts, 5 Bugbrooke 62pts, 6 Biggleswade 52pts, 7 Spalding 49pts, 8 Bourne 44pts, 9 Stewart & Lloyds 43pts, 10 Stockwood Park 39pts, 11 Peterborough Lions 35pts, 12 Old Laurentians 30pts.

Peterborough RUFC saved their best Regional 2 Midlands East performance for the final game as they saw off fourth-placed Olney 34-22 at Fengate to claim a creditable fifth-place finish.

The city side stormed into a 22-0 lead with tries from Dewi Pearce and Nic Langton, plus a brace from Ian Williams. They claimed a fifth try of the first-half through Pat Webb, but Olney touched down three times themselves to make it 29-17 at half-time.

Olney scored the first try of the second half to get within seven points of their hosts before a cracking contest developed with both sides moving the ball around at pace, but it was Will Manning who grabbed the final try of the game to seal a deserved win. Harry Anderson kicked two conversions.

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “The match showed what we are capable of when we are at near full strength. We targeted a mid-table finish this season with a new team and the lads achieved that, and considering we were in last position in late November we can be happy.

"Head coach Sam Crooks, backs coach Brendan Burke and forwards coach Andrew Dewdney have all done a really good job and got the side playing some good expansive rugby.”

Borough are in Papa John’s Cup action at Kettering on Saturday when Peterborough Lions travel to Bourne.

Final standings (top six): 1 Lutterworth 107pts, 2 Northampton Old Scouts 90pts, 3 Market Harborough 84pts, 4 Olney 63pts, 5 Peterborough RUFC 58pts, 6 Oadby Wyggstonians 54pts.