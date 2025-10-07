England Rugby World Cup winners visit Peterborough Rugby Club

Red Roses players, Loughborough Lightning centre Emily Scarratt and back row Sadia Kabeya, were the guests of honour at the club’s Girls Rugby Fest at Second Drove in Fengate just one weekend from lifting the World Cup after beating Canada 33-13 at Twickenham.

All girls aged between 6 and 18 were invited to an action-packed Rubgy Fest, which included games, fitness sessions and a Q&A with the World Cup winning Roses.

A club representative said: “The Girls Rugby Fest in Peterborough was absolutely amazing today — full of energy, inspiration, and unforgettable moments.

“A huge thanks to Red Roses legends Emily Scarratt and Sadia Kabeya for sharing their insights, leading training sessions, and spending time with our age-grade teams. Their presence lit up the faces of the girls and left a lasting impact on every young player.

“Massive appreciation to the RFU and the incredible Red Roses for making it all happen. Here's to building the future of women's rugby, one fest at a time!”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, who came along to support the event, added: “It was a joy to join RugbyFest at Peterborough Rugby Club today alongside the amazing Red Roses legends Emily Scarratt and Sadia Kabeya. “This is a great community club and it was brilliant to have two incredible legends in Peterborough to share tips and inspire the next generation of girls and young women into the sport. This is a perfect example of how Peterborough gets things right - a volunteer led club bringing young people together in sport “Thanks to everyone involved in the club and England Rugby for everything they are doing for the sport and for girls and young women.”

Peterborough Rugby Club's Girls Rugby Fest A fun Sunday morning was had by all!

Peterborough Rugby Club's Girls Rugby Fest Emily Scarratt and Sadia Kabeya with Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and Council Leader Shabina Qayyum.