Drama in Daventry as Peterborough RUFC win on the road at last, huge game for Oundle

Action from Peterborough Lions (white) v Bugbrooke. Photo Kev Goodacre.

​Peterborough RUFC claimed their first away win of the Midland Regional 2 East season in dramatic fashion at Daventry.

​The city side looked to have blown a 17-3 half-time lead as the hosts scored 15 unanswered points in the second-half.

But with time running out. and Borough coming under pressure again, winger Michael Teague intercepted a pass and ran 70 yards to deliver a match-winning try.

The 22-18 win lifted Borough two places to ninth ahead of a game against Oadby Wyggestonians at Fengate next Saturday.

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “The lads deserved the win. As usual it wasn't pretty, but a win away from home was vital for us.

“It will be even tougher this Saturday as we have 10 players unavailable due to one thing or another so our depth is really going to be tested. Hopefully playing at home will be a help and the lads selected have an opportunity to show what they can do."

​Daventry opened the scoring last weekend with a penalty before tries from hooker Miguel Alves, from a driving maul, and Pat Webb, after a classy sidestep, gave Borough the lead. Webb added two conversions and a penalty.

Borough laboured in the second-half with injuries to key men, fly-half Brendan Burke, wing Nic Langton and centre Tshepo Mooki not helping, but a brilliant piece of opportunism from Teague saw Borough to victory.

​Stamford’s lead at the top of Counties 1 MIdlands East is now nine points after a hard-fought 19-7 win over Spalding. Stamford have another derby at bottom club Bourne on Saturday.

Peterborough Lions are next to bottom after suffering a heavy 41-16 home defeat to Bugbrooke. Lions are at Biggleswade on Saturday.

Oundle have a huge Regional One South East game at home to title rivals Letchworth Garden City on Saturday. Unbeaten Oundle won 41-7 at Tring last weekend with Grant Snelling claiming a hat-trick of tries.

​Standings

Oundle 10 10 0 0 +374 49

Letchworth 10 9 0 1 +165 46

​Kian Herring scored a try and George Long added a conversion as Peterborough RUFC Boys Under 14s were beaten 19-7 at Market Harborough. Toby Burpitt was Borough’s man of the match.