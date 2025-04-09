Come and help Peterborough RUFC Ladies celebrate a phenomenal season on Sunday

Peterborough RUFC Women's captain Maddy Buckland.

Peterborough RUFC Ladies will celebrate a phenomenal season at Fengate on Sunday.

The city side have already won the Women’s NC One East title, but they will be striving to complete a perfect season by recording a 12th win in 12 games at the expense of visitors Bedford Blues (2pm kick off).

Borough will be competing at Championship 2 level next season which is a new high for the club. It’s just two divisions below the Premiership which is the top-flight professional women’s league in the country.

Women’s rugby is one of the world's fastest-growing team sports with record-breaking participation and a surge in fan engagement. The success of the England National team, ‘The Red Roses,’ and the Premiership has increased visibility, while a World Cup in England later this year will shine a spotlight on the game from grassroots levels to professional leagues. This season has seen new players and coaches join the Borough squad and past players have returned to the sport, adding to the strength in depth of the club.

Peterborough Women will be running two teams next season to cater for all playing abilities. The club offers a family friendly environment both on and off the pitch.

If you are looking for a new challenge, be it as a new player or a change of team, then please contact Laura on 07941 545879 or at [email protected].