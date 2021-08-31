Cody and Jas are close to England call-ups and Peterborough RUFC’s successful junior programme is back under way this weekend

Cody Youngman (centre).

The 17-year-old has won her way through three gruelling regional rounds of trials to get this far and is joined by teammate Jasmine Murray, who is included in the last round of trials because she had already qualified for Centre of Excellence training just before Covid struck.

“This is absolutely immense for Peterborough Rugby Club’s girls’ section,” said team manager Simon Potter. “To have one player at this stage in the England selection process is what most clubs dream about. But to have two is a tribute to the fantastic coaches we have at this club.

“Cody really deserves this chance. Just like Jas, she works unbelievably hard at every training session and her desire to improve herself is second to none. We had several other players come within a whisker of selection and my heart goes out to them.”

‘Fortress Fengate’, Peterborough Rugby Club’s home, will be brought back to life on Sunday morning (September 5, from 10am) when the junior teams start training ahead of the new season.

“We have teams for every age from under 6 to under 18 and would welcome new recruits,” said the club’s age grade (junior) chair, Eddie Smith. “Rugby’s all about teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship. We have a policy that says everyone who’s available for any match is guaranteed to play at least 50% of it, to minimalise sitting on the sidelines.

“All our boys’ teams from under 6 to under 15 are training this Sunday. For older players, please contact me at [email protected] for details.

“The girls’ teams are holding a come-and try-rugby session on September 12 (1:30pm).”