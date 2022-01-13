CityFibre donate new gazebos junior sports teams in Peterborough

Rebecca Stephens, CityFibre’s Regional Partnership Director and City Manager for Peterborough, with the under 13s team at Thorpe Wood Rangers FC before the team won their league on Sunday (January 9).

The company is ensuring that young sports stars can keep active in all weathers by donating sports gazebos to Peterborough Rugby Union FC and Thorpe Wood Rangers FC’s junior teams.

Both clubs were chosen for the way they have been promoting healthier and more active lifestyle choices for young people in the local area.

As a gesture of support, CityFibre has donated a sports gazebo to each club to help protect players, coaches and fans against harsh weather conditions when on the sidelines through the winter months.

Speaking of the donations, Rebecca Stephens, CityFibre’s Regional Partnership Director and City Manager for Peterborough, said: “We are delighted to support these local sports clubs as a token of our thanks to the residents of Peterborough for their support and enthusiasm as we roll out our state-of-the-art full fibre network and future-proof the city’s digital infrastructure.”

John Dalton, who coaches the under 13s team at Thorpe Wood Rangers FC, said: “At Thorpe Wood Rangers FC, we are grateful to CityFibre for their donation. The new sports gazebo will help protect our junior team against the wind and rain, which is especially welcome as winter approaches.”

Eddie Smith, who coaches the under 13s Rhinos team at Peterborough Rugby Union FC, added: “We are really, really grateful for the Gazebo, thank you. As a community members owned club we rely heavily on sponsorship for success, having such a stable shelter provided by CityFibre will enable us to provide a safe haven for our players and parents on the side of the pitch in all weather, home and away!”

CityFibre is investing £35m in Peterborough to bring full fibre connectivity – the fastest and most reliable available - to thousands of homes and businesses in the area. These digital infrastructure investments will serve residents’ connectivity needs for decades to come, while also helping to fuel productivity, innovation and economic growth.

It is also rolling out its next-generation full fibre network in Peterborough as part of its £4 billion Gigabit City Investment Programme which will bring new and better digital infrastructure within reach of up to eight million homes and businesses nationwide.

Across the UK, CityFibre is working with launch partner Vodafone to supply full fibre services for customers on selected Vodafone Pro Broadband plans, as well as TalkTalk and a number of other Internet Service Providers (ISPs), with more providers expected to join the network soon.