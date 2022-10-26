Brilliant Borough Ladies deliver a stunning statement win in St Neots

Sarah Winder in possession for Borough Ladies at St Neots. Photo: Philip Lindhurst.

Borough were expecting their toughest test of the season at St Neots in a battle between two sides with perfect playing records after three matches.

But it was the city side who made light of horrible weather conditions to romp to a 36-3 win and a three-point lead at the top of the table.

Borough were quickly into their stride to score early tries through Chery Smith and Maddy Buckland with trademark strong runs.

St Neots responded well, but were met by a strong defensive performance wuth full-back Sarah Winder delivering some try-saving tackles.

After fighting out of their own half with some strong runs from the forwards, a series of quick hands allowed Jess Pearce to storm over for a try to give Borough a 15-0 half-time lead.

Smith scored her second try early in the second half after finding a hole in St Neots defence and charging over from well inside her own half and Buckland converted for 22-0.

Borough now took control and it wasn't long before winger Hannah Longley took advantage of plenty of space to score in the corner after some fancy steps around the opposition defence. Buckland converted again.

St Neots did get on the scoreboard with a penalty, but Borough had the last word with a try for Anna Kolancyzk with Buckland adding her third conversion.

Individual performances were rewarded. They went to: ‘Forward of the Match’: Erica Barbosa; ‘Back of the Match’: captain Nat Elliott; ‘Players Players of the match’: Katelynn Forrest and Sarah Winder.

Borough are in RFU Junior Cup second round action at Boston on Sunday.

They are next in league action at home to Biggleswade on Sunday, November 13.

Standings: 1 Peterborough RUFC P4 18pts, 2 St Neots P4 15pts, 3 Buckingham Swans P4 13pts, 4 Bedford Blues P4 11pts, 5 Milton Keynes P3 10pts, 6 Rugby Lionesses P3 7pts, 7 Royston P4 6pts, 8 Biggleswade P4 4pts.