Boss manning relieved as Peterborough 'win ugly' against Towcestrians

Injury forced the referee to retire from action during Peterborough's win over Towcestrians on Saturday (Picture: David Lowndes)

Second-placed Borough laboured to a messy 17-10 win at Fengate after a rare scoreless first half.

The visitors actually took the lead with a try early in the second half which at least woke Borough up.

Tries from Rob Jacobs and George Offer plus two conversions and a penalty from Jacobs effectively won the points for a Borough side who are next in action at leaders Bedford Athletic on November 20.

“We are in a rut at the moment and playing some really ugly rugby,” Manning moaned.

“It’s a mental block the guys are suffering from.

"We have two weeks to prepare for Bedford Athletic who lost on Saturday so they will be looking to put us to sword.

“They are the top side in the league having only lost once this season. If we want to take anything out of that game we are going to need a massive improvement in performance."

There was a strange incident during the game when the referee was forced off through an injury picked up in a collision with a player!.

A club referee took over and ensured the match could be finished.

Peterborough Lions were without a fixture on Saturday. They travel to winlesss Towcestrians this Saturday.

Meanwhile, it’s eight defeat in nine Premier Division outings for Oundle who went down 26-12 to Bridgnorth at Occupation Road.

Stamford were crushed 67-10 at home by Division Two East leaders Olney.