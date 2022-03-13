Bedford Athletic are champions after inflicting big defeat on Peterborough RUFC

Bedford Athletic were crowned Midlands Division One East champions after their 51-14 win at Peterborough RUFC on Saturday (March 12).

By Alan Swann
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 8:41 pm
Borough's Miguel Alves has the ball during the game against Bedford Athletic. Photo: David Lowndes.

Athletic won 20 of their 21 league games and now can’t be caught at the top with three games still to play.

Borough competed well in the first-half at Fengate and turned around in touch at 17-7 down, but the visitors showed their class after the break to romp to an easy win.

Playing into a stiff breeze Borough had the best of the early exchanges, but Athletic held firm and scored the first points with a well-taken penalty which was quickly followed a by a breakaway try. However Borough were dominant at the set piece and scored a fine converted try from Rob Jacobs before Athletic had the final say of the half with their second try to take a 10-point half-time lead.

Borough's Dewi Pearce has the ball and is supported by LIam Dunne. Photo: David Lowndes.

In the second half Bedford scored some excellent tries past a brave defence led by the immense Johnathan Hamilton with Luke Swindells and Robert Moulds offering great support.

Borough did manage to score a fine try from a set play through the backs with Jacobs scoring again, but they couldn’t stave off their heaviest defeat of the season.

**Peterborough Lions were beaten 44-7 by Towcestrians at Bretton Park in their Midlands Division One game. Report to follow.

Borough's Johnathan Hamilton gets scragged by a Bedford player. Photo: David Lowndes.
