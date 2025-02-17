Back-to-back wins for Peterborough Lions, while Peterborough RUFC were bossed by classy opponents

Action from Spalding v Peterborough Lions (white). Photo Kevin Goodacre.

​Peterborough RUFC were given a lesson by a classy and physical Market Harborough side in a Regional Midlands 2 clash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The third-placed hosts were held scoreless by a spirited Borough side for 30 minutes, but once ahead they delivered a rugby union masterclass in the second-half when they ran in 31 unanswered points to complete a 38-0 win.

Borough have held on to fifth place.

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “It was a really steep learning curve for the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIgel Lewis of Peterborough Lions passes to Dean Elmore during their derby day win at Spalding. Photo Kavin Goodacre

"We matched Harborough's physicality which was pleasing, however our set piece was misfiring and we couldn't sort out our tackle height which meant we gave away needless penalties.

"The result does show the difference between the top three sides in the league and where we are at. We have to get some consistency around a few areas but, we have come a long way from the beginning of the season.

"We will have days like this one but its just another step on the journey we are on."

Borough played a full part in an even first-half when both defences held firm courtesy of some big tackles. A spilled carry enabled Harborough to edge 7-0 in front at the break before they ran away with the contest in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Luke Swindells, Will Manning and Ian Williams all performed well for Borough.

LIONS AND ROUND-UP

It’s back to back wins in Counties 1 Midlands East for Peterborough Lions. The city side won a gruelling contest in the mud 14-7 at Spalding.

Lions dominated the first half due to strong forward play and good tactical kicking from fly-half Will Moore.

The deadlock was broken when powerhouse winger Tanaka Kanhukamwe powered over from a set piece move and Moore slotted the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After more dominance from the Lions pack, Kane Hardwick forced his way over after a string of pick and go attempts against a hard hitting Spalding defence.

Moore converted again to make it 14-0 before Lions restricted the home side to one converted try after the break.

Lions, who remain next-to-bottom, are next in action on March 1 against bottom club Bourne who have also hit some form. They beat Old Laurentians 19-7 withe the bottom four now covered by just four points.

Leaders Stamford made short work of second-placed Vipers winning 33-0 in Leicester to open up a 23-point lead at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oundle have won all 18 of their Regional 1 South East matches, the latest a 40-5 success over Sudbury at muddy Occupation Road.

They can’t completely shake off second-placed Letchworth though who are 13 points adrift. The teams are scheduled to meet on March 22.

Kieran Frost scored two tries against Sudbury with Grant Snelling, Will Cardell and Craig Tandy also crossing.

Thorney, who haven’t played since February 1, have been overtaken at the top of Eastern Counties Division One West by Shelford thirds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorney have won all 13 of their league games so far this season, but are four points behind the leaders, albeit two games in hand.

Thorney are due to return to action in Saffron Walden on March 1.

Deepings lost for the 15th time in 16 outings in Counties 3 Midlands East, 10-0 at home to Stamford College Old Boys. Deeping are bottom with the old boys eighth of 11 teams.