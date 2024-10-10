The Peterborough Under 8s squad had a special guest coach last weekend.

​Peterborough Rugby Club’s under 8 squad enjoyed a special treat, when they took part in a coaching session with special guest, Australian international Ben Adams.

​The 34-year-old, currently playing for Cambridge in the Championship – England’s second tier of professional rugby – has been capped by Australia as both a sevens player and as part of the Australian schoolboys’ team.

“It was fantastic that we could arrange this for the boys and girls,” said under 8s head coach Bill Badger.

“Being a part of the Peterborough Rugby Club family is all about special occasions, as well as playing the sport, and this was certainly one of those.”

Meanwhile the under 14 boys’ team was unlucky to narrowly lose 33-26 at Huntingdon last weekend. Alfie Tsang, Toby Burpitt, Harry Butcher and Lorcan Fitzpatrick claimed a try apiece. George Long kicked two conversions and Harry Rickard also delivered a two-point kick.

SENIORS

Thorney are up to second in Division One West of the Eastern Counties League after a handsome 59-24 win at Cambridge Exiles.

Ronnie Kilby, Alberto Lucas, Aidan Tipton, Leo Shreeve-Peacock and Josh Gilbert all claimed tries in the first-half with Kilby, Shreeve-Peacock, Luke Cochrane and Marcus Bradshaw crossing in the second-half. Owen Davies kicked the rest of the points.

Peterborough Centurians – Borough’s second team – won 33-26 at Cantabrigians who had started the day in second.

Alex Nickson’s try from a quick-tapped penalty two minutes from time sealed the win for the city side who are up to sixth. Tom Stuffins scored a try in each half, while Patrick Berryman and Murphy Hill also touched down and Ben O’Connor kicked four conversions.