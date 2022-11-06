Charles Pendlebury of Peterborough Lions tries to block a clearance from Borough scrum half Ross Chamberlain. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Borough’s comfortable 37-14 win at Bretton Park was an historic moment for the club as they’d never beaten Lions since the latter’s formation in 2005.

The clubs went in different directions for a time with Lions spending a season at National League level, but the gap has closed gradually culminating in Saturday’s win for Borough at Regional 2 East Midlands level.

Delighted Borough coach Shane Manning said: “I'm pleased for the club and all the supporters and members to get the win over Lions.

Doyle Gordon (left) is the Borough man competing at this Lions lineout. Photo: David Lowndes.

"And as a coach I'm pleased with the manner in which we played. Lions will come again no doubt and we look forward to the return fixture in March. We set out a game plan and the lads followed it and deserve credit for that.”

In truth Lions only had history on their side. They’d lost all eight of their league games going into this contest leading to charismatic, and hard-working, chairman Andy Moore questioning his own future at the club.

Borough have lacked consistency this season, but they are now 28 points better off than their rivals.

"Congratulations to Borough,” Moore said after the game. “They deserved to finally get a win against us, although the margin of victory was flattering.

Peterborough RUFC line-up before their historic win at Peterborough Lions. The team are seeking a shirt sponsor. Contact is coach Shane Manning by email at [email protected] Photo: David Lowndes.

"In recent weeks we’ve enjoyed plenty of possession in the opposition half, but made poor decisions which cost us points. It happened again on Saturday.

"Borough play in a certain way and they had the discipline to stick to their gameplan all match whereas we played in fits and starts which has been typical of our season.

"The match-up lacked a bit of passion compared to previous seasons, but the crowd was good as were the bar takings which shows the public still has an appetite for it even though some of my old Fengate sparring partners are no longer around."

An estimated attendance of 500 watched Borough fly from the blocks.

Jack Lewis of Peterborough Lions is tackled in the big city derby v Borough. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Fly half Willis Ingleby and scrum half Ross Chamberlain controlled the game and Borough’s backs carved up the Lions backline to score four first half tries. Tom Downer was first to cross followed by Aram Jones, Ian Williams and Mooki Tshepo-Olebile and Byron Van Uden added two conversions.

Lions refused to give up and managed a try of their own from Chris Diamond, converted by Will Carrington, but Borough still had a commanding 24-7 half-time lead.

The first 20 minutes of the second half saw Lions camped in Borough's 22 for long spells, but they met with strong defensive resistance.

Lions managed to score a second try from winger Sam Dumigan which Carrington converted to make it 24-14.