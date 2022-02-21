A muddy marvellous match, but late heartbreak for the Peterborough Lions

Peterborough Lions skipper Chris Diamond is held up just short of the West Bridgford line. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

A hushed silence fell over the ground in the final minute as Will Carrington lined up what he hoped would be his fifth successful penalty of the game to turn a 20-19 deficit into a 22-20 win.

It was a tough kick from out wide though and although Carrington struck it sweetly it crashed into the far post.

Not that Lions chairman Andy Moore was too downhearted. He arrived at the ground just two minutes before kick off thanks to Storm Eunice delaying his return from Devon, but enjoyed what he saw from his much-improved side.

Action in the mud at Bretton Park between Peterborough Lions and West Bridgford. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

“It was a great game of rugby in true rugby union conditions even though you could barely tell who was who because of the mud!” Moore enthused. “Compared to the first-half of the season, the Lions are an absolute pleasure to watch.”

The visitors mastered the conditions the better early on and scored a converted try for a 7-0 lead. It was 12-3 to West Bridgford after 25 minutes as they responded to a Carrington penalty with a second try.

Lions forced mistakes from their opponents to win two penalties which Carrington duly slotted and the hosts ran into a surprise lead when Reece Kenton just pipped teammate Thomas Johnson, as well as a visiting player, to touch down after a kick and chase.

Carrington converted for a 16-12 lead, but Bridgford claimed their third try which made it 17-16 after a brilliant first-half.

The second half was a fascinating arm wrestle helped as a spectacle by some top refereeing with the sides swapping penalties before Lions started to bombard the opposition try line. Chris Diamond was twice held up just short before Carrington had his late shot at glory.