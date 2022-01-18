A last-gasp defeat, a red card, injuries and dodgy decisions, nothing went right for Peterborough Lions at Market Harborough

Lions player Weir Filikitonga is shown a red card at Market Harborough.

Chairman Andy Moore was not impressed with the refereeing display as his side conceded a try two minutes from time to lose 14-10. A last-gasp attempt to force themselves over for a match-winning reply just failed when Charlie Frankham was deemed to have been held up over the line.

It was a scrappy affair throughout. Harborough’s big pack dominated the start as Lions couldn’t get out of their own half for the first 20 minutes. Every time they pressed forward a decision went against them pinning them back.

With both packs vying for dominance unruly scuffles broke out which finaly resulted in one from each team given yellow cards which could easily have been reds. Harborough then broke the deadlock after 25 minutes with a converted try.

Charles Frankham of Lions is held up on the Market Harborough tryline in the final moments of the game. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Trying to put the composure together that swept Lutterworth away last week the Lions started to foray into Harborough’s half matching them up front. On the stroke of half time Katilimoni Tuipolotu broke from the back of a maul to charge over the line and Sam Dumigan converted to make it 7-7 at the break.

The second-half began with the Lions capitalising on their new-found strength, forcing themselves over the line again only to be ruled held up!

Lions kept the pressure on, which gave them a penalty and Will Carrington duly slotted for a 10-7 lead. The game then deteriorated into a scrappy, injury-filled half hour when Lions could do nothing right. Weir Filikitona was sent off and it was not a surprise for the travelling faithful to see Harborough score a converted try with the full-time whistle blown two minutes later.