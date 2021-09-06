A baptism of fire for Peterborough Lions at well-drilled Dronfield

Weir Filikitonga kicked a penalty and assisted on a try for Peterborough Lions at Dronfield. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Lions played well in parts after withstanding an early onslaught from their hosts, but eventually succumbed to a 29-13 defeat.

Lions chairman Andy Moore said: “To win games you have to score points, and although we probably did enough in the game, we made wrong decisions at crucial times. Obviously this was caused by players still getting to know each other.

“Dronfield threw everything at us and deserved their win however, we have plenty more in the tank and will get better with every coming game. We may have been defeated but were are certainly not deflated.’

Dronfield only had a penalty kick to show for their early dominance.

Lions skipper Chris Diamond led from the front with some relentless forward work and the city side hit back to level through a Weir Filikitonga penalty.

A moment of madness in defence enabled Dronfield to claim a converted try on the stroke of half-time.

Young second row Lewis Collge forced himself over for a try to bring the deficit back to two points, but some misfortune at the hands of the officials stopped Lions getting in front despite heavy pressure.

Dronfield’s second try made it 17-8, but a try for Michael Kelly-Goburwang after good work from Filikitonga and Davini Roko dragged Lions back into the game again before a big powerful team who have played together for four years pulled away with two tries in the final 10 minutes.