Winning streak continued for local pool star as he saw off a former World Champion from Peterborough in the final
Gray beat Peterborough’s former world champion John Roe 7-4 in the final to win the £525 first prize. It’s the second win on this tour for Gray who also beat Roe in his previous final two years ago in Braintree.
Gray came out on top in the 64-man field after also securing wins over Dean Nash (5-2), Graf Bishop (5-2), Jason Toovey (5-2), Eddie Barker (6-2) and Richard Jones (6-2).
The resident Bourne Snooker Centre professional was particularly pleased to beat Ultimate Pool professional Barker for the first time in six meetings. Gray is next in action in the IRPT Amateur Tour event in Leicester this weekend when he hopes to improve on a couple of quarter-final finishes.
