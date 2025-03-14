Peterborough Phantoms fan to get dream role on bench

Phantoms long-standing fan Luke Rees set to be named in testimonial team.

Peterborough Phantoms long term supporter is set to take to the bench in Scott Robson's Testimional in May at Planet Ice as Head Coach of the Blue Team.

It features legends such as Corey McEwen from MK Lightning and Bobby Chaimblain from Hull Seahawks lacing up to congrate Scott Robsons 10 year commitment to Phantoms.

Luke said: "I saw a good offer online selling packages for Robos testiomonal and desided to sign and was offerd the Blue Team role and had no issues with agreeing to do so.

"Its always great way to show thanks to players who served the 10 years service to a club by having a game to say thanks and have a night to remember.

Tickets are still on sale for Scott Robson's testiominal and can bought via Planet Ice account at £10.50 per person.

Legends such as Doug McEwen, Jason Buckman etc are set to be on the ice taking part.

