Peterborough MP impressed with City Tennis Club's fund-raising efforts
The city’s new MP Andrew Pakes attended the event with all proceeds going to the Sue Ryder charity.
Mr Pakes said: “It was a pleasure to join such an important day and to help raise money for Sue Ryder. I was really impressed by the work of the team in pulling together the event for the ninth year in a row.
“Sue Ryder is dear to our hearts in Peterborough and it is great to see so many people rallying behind them.”
The winning team was Jonathan Bland, Phil Nicholson, Daniel Lindus and Daiva Pazaraukaite. They received their prize from Sue Ryder representative Zoe Noyes.
City of Peterborough won two men’s titles (Divisions Two and Four) and the Division One Ladies crown in the Hunts & Peterborough Tennis League.
The club are currently raising money for a third indoor court at Bretton Gate. They also boast three outdoor courts.