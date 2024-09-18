Peterborough MP impressed with City Tennis Club's fund-raising efforts

Winners Jonathan Bland, Phil Nicholson and Daniel Lindus with Sue Ryder representative Zoe Noyes. Daiva Pazaraukaite was also part of the winning tea, but missed the photo opportunity.

​City of Peterborough Tennis Club have held their ninth annual fundraising event for Sue Ryder at their Bretton Gate base.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The city’s new MP Andrew Pakes attended the event with all proceeds going to the Sue Ryder charity.

Mr Pakes said: “It was a pleasure to join such an important day and to help raise money for Sue Ryder. I was really impressed by the work of the team in pulling together the event for the ninth year in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sue Ryder is dear to our hearts in Peterborough and it is great to see so many people rallying behind them.”

Winners Jonathan Bland, Phil Nicholson and Daniel Lindus with Sue Ryder representative Zoe Noyes. Daiva Pazaraukaite was also part of the winning team, but missed the photo opportunity.

The winning team was Jonathan Bland, Phil Nicholson, Daniel Lindus and Daiva Pazaraukaite. They received their prize from Sue Ryder representative Zoe Noyes.

City of Peterborough won two men’s titles (Divisions Two and Four) and the Division One Ladies crown in the Hunts & Peterborough Tennis League.

The club are currently raising money for a third indoor court at Bretton Gate. They also boast three outdoor courts.