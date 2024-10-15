Peterborough Police Club fighters in California, from the left, Josh Hall, Reggie Baker, Kyryl Malyk, Kian Aragosa, Charlie Crane, Safiya Herish and Alfie Baker.

​A combined UK police team, including members of the successful Peterborough club, returned triumphant from the International Police Activities League (PAL) Boxing Championships in Oxnard, California.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Overall, the team won seven gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals finishing as second best team overall, a superb achievement given the standard of boxer on show.

Peterborough Police ABC fighters won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals in a competition that attracted 800 boxers from 16 American states as well as many different nations including Mexico, Hawaii, Ukraine, Fiji, South American countries and the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city club’s Safiya Herish (Schools) won best boxer of the tournament in their age category.

Alfie Baker with his trophy in California.

Herish was presented the gold medal by professional boxer Iyana Verduzco a triple international gold medallist and 21-time National Champion. The American is also known as ‘Right Hook Roxy!’

The best bout of a five-day event involved Stanground Academy student Reggie Baker (15) who took on Mexican number one Gael Sarminento.

Baker was boxing up a year against a multi-international champion who had lost just six of 148 previous fights, a phenomenal record for an amateur boxer of his age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the city lad wasn’t fazed and gave Sarminento a fantastic fight, claiming the second round on the score cards of all five judges.

Virgil Hill and Safiya Herish.

It was a tight toe-toe battle till the end, with the gifted Mexican won on a close points verdict.

The team also met famous boxers including former professional fighters Victor Ortiz and Virgil Hill.

Hill was an Olympic silver medallist in 1984 who went on to become a multi-weight world champion. Ortiz is a former world champion turned Hollywood actor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team trained in two-time world champion Danny Garcia’s gym alongside the likes of pro boxer Ernesto Mercado.

Alfie Pearce lost on points in the quarter finals against Mercado’s younger brother Daniel, a definite rising star of the sport.

LOCAL RESULTS

(All points wins/losses)

Alfie Pearce lost to Lucas Montoya.

Thomas Embleton beat Carlos Valdovinos.

Josh Hall beat Tomas Arzate.

Josh Hall lost to Rolando Laines.

Alfie Pearce lost to Daniel Mercado.

Safiya Herish beat Angelina Barraza.

Kyryl Malyk lost to Nathaniel Farais.

Reggie Baker lost to Gael Sarminento.

Charlie Crane beat Isaiah Hinson.

Alfie Baker won Xavier Reyes.

Kian Aragosa lost to Ayden Gomez.

Safiya Herish beat Reigne Uemoto.

The Peterborough Police club were grateful to local schools/colleges Nene Park Academy, Stanground Academy, Manor Drive, Peterborough Regional College and Jack Hunt for allowing their students to travel to a prestigious event.

It was the National PAL’s 46th annual tournament.