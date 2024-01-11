Local teenager Harry Cook is determined to make an impact in the 2024 British Superbike season.

Harry Cook in action. Photo: Matt AnthonyPhotography.com

The 17 year-old from Guyhirn has joined the Affinity Sports Academy team for next year which he hopes will be the springboard for the top rookie prize in a competitive championship.

Cook contested the Supersport class in 2023 on an MV Agusta World Supersport bike.

He described the bike as ‘a dream to ride,’ but there were complications through the season on and off the track that Cook had to overcome.

Harry Cook. Photo: Matt AnthonyPhotography.com

"The bike is a dream to ride when hitting the elusive handling window,” Cook said. "There were challenges in finding the perfect set-up for each round and, despite the bike's potential, the unique demands it presented required a big team effort.

"I also had exams, college, and a driving test in 2023 so I have to thank my dedicated team and especially my parents, who made sacrifices to ensure my racing aspirations became reality.

"I’m now looking forward to working with the Affinity Sports Academy and testing the Kawasaki Ninja 636. The stability it offers in the corners and on the brakes means it should align with my riding style.

"I’m hoping for an unforgettable season with my ambition to be scoring points consistently within the top 10 at each round and to ultimately be top rookie in the championship for 2024.

"When I’m on my bike, life just makes sense. You can escape from the world and it makes me feel free, calm and happy. Racing is a way of life and it’s helped me to become a better person and more respectful of life and everything around me.”

Cook’s father and grandfather both owned motorbikes and Harry first sat on one aged six. He started racing at the age of eight in the BMB Bambino 90cc Championship.

Cook showed glimpses of potential last year, most notably when qualifying 16th on the grid at Snetterton.

The competitive season starts on April 6/7 with the first official BSB test weekend. This is followed by another official test in Spain at Circuito De Navarra 16/17/18 April which then rolls into Round 1 at the same circuit on 19/21 April.