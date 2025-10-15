Young cyclists shine under the lights in Fenland Clarion Cycle Club event

Competitors at the latest Fenland Youth event

Fenland Clarion Club youngsters hosted Bourne Wheelers and Kings Lynn-based Velouse Flyers in a youth cycling event at the Embankment athletics track.

Racers from six years old and upwards took part in an event which is suitable for all ages and ability levels.

Bourne Wheeler Finley Hides set the pace in the under 8s event with two fine race wins to hold off the challenge of the host club’s Euan Letman and Velouse rider Agnes Brockman-Smith.

The under 10s proved to be the closest category as the girls stole the limelight with Margot Brockman-Smith taking victory in race one, while Chloe Tinkler proved unstoppable in the second race. They shared the overall honours with Parker Anthony whose two second places meant the three shared the top spot.

Mylo Wan once again proved his ability on the grass with two fine victories in the under 12 competition, although Ivo Ellershaw-Clarke pushed him close enough to ensure it wasn't one sided. Bentley Anthony and John Robinson shared the under 14 honours with one victory apiece.

The short races include handicaps and the next event will be on Friday, November 7. Anyone interested in taking part should contact Malc at [email protected].