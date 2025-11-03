Young Aryia led the way on an outstanding weekend for Hicks Kickboxing Club at massive UK event
The event at Bath University is one of the biggest international martial arts events staged in the UK and an electric atmosphere is guaranteed as over 1700 entrants from around the world hit the mats.
Young Aryia collected a gold, silver and bronze medal to earn a Hicks Club award alongside Joshua Leonard who didn’t reach a podium, but who held his own against some top-ranked opponents.
A club spokesman said: “Fighters of the weekend were Aryia Townsend for a fantastic musical Kata, and for a great start in both her girls point sections when she won her first round by 10 clear points, and Joshua Leonard who had amazing fights on the mats, proving himself more than capable of holding his own against the best of the best. He just needs a bit more belief in his own skills and abilities.
"It is always a great compliment when other Instructors comment on how much your students stand out and we had lots of positive comments about both fighters over the weekend.
“But what really stood out for us was our team spirit. We're not just a group of competitors - we're a community, a family, and we support each other every step of the way.”
Ravi Panchal, Oscar Owen and James Thurling were the other Hicks students to finish on the podium.
Hicks results
Aryia Townsend - 1st - musical kata children’s female
Aryia Townsend - 2nd- Girls Points -30kg
Aryia Townsend - 3rd - Girls Points -27kg
Oscar Owen - 2nd - creative kata young cadet male
Ravi Panchal - 3rd- Boys Light con -37kg
James Thurling - 3rd - creative kata young cadet male
Runners-up over the weekend: Arshan Nash, Joshua Leonard, Hollie Brook, Ravi Panchal, Oliver Profitt, James Thurling, Oscar Owen and Theo Owen.