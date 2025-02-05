Yaxley turn the heat up in race for the Frostbite League title and locals in a British Championship race

Kayleigh Longfoot was first lady home in the latest Frostbite League race.

The Frostbite League made a rare foray outside the Cambridgeshire boundaries on Sunday when Fenland Running Club hosted the 4th race of the series at Bawsey Country Park in Norfolk on Sunday.

Yaxley Runners took the local honours in a race which was run in a disused sand quarry just south of Kings Lynn, maintaining the club’s excellent form this season.

The venue provided one of the most interesting circuits the league has seen in recent years with the race run on a mixture of sand & mud, some of which was frozen while other sections were waterlogged & quagmire-like in nature.

Yaxley finished runners up to Cambridge & Coleridge AC on a course which also included a couple of near vertical scrambles up the banks of the quarry. Yaxley remain very much in the hunt for the league title.

Former Peterborough AC ace Glen Watts won the race wearing the colours of March AC, but Yaxley runners came in thick and fast behind with Darren Wells best placed in 9th.

Mark Popple finished 16th one place ahead of Luke Cossey with Darren Hillier two positions further back. Craig Bradley placed 26th with Daniel Holland 34th & Jason Kwam 40th.

Yaxley’s ladies also went well with Kayleigh Longfoot the first lady home. Longfoot was supported by Ness Gunn in 11th and 20th placed Lisa Box.

Eye also did well in the ladies race with Sam Cullen finishing 6th, Charlotte Kidd 12th & Laura Whitton 16th. Werrington’s Ann Wood placed 19th. Paul Halford of Werrington enjoyed a good run in the men's race crossing the line in 13th place.

It's tight at the top with four of the six races completed. Hunts AC lead from Cambridge & Coleridge AC while Yaxley are 3rd. There is very little between the top four with Riverside Runners close behind Yaxley.

Yaxley’s Xander Gunn placed 4th in the junior race, with Sebastian Freeman of Werrington 12th & PACTRAC’s Bentley Anthony 15th.

PANVAC pair Amelia Robinson & Lillya Bellaboid were the 10th and 11th girls home with Elana Faulkner of Thorney 14th.

PACTRAC in 4th and 5th placed Werrington were the pick of the local junior teams at Bawsey, while 4th placed Yaxley & 5th placed PANVAC are best placed overall.

The Frostbite bandwagon rolls into Huntingdon on Sunday (February 9) with Hinchingbrooke Park hosting the rearranged January fixture originally cancelled because of flooding.

BRITISH UNIVERSITIES

Seb Beedell & Molly Peel were the pick of the PANVAC bunch at Saturday's British Universities Cross Country Championship held in Cardiff. Beedell finished 16th & was less than 30 seconds outside the medals.

Harvey Hancock placed 109th with Archie Faulder 146th & Isaac Fell 172nd in a 763 strong field.

There were over 600 competitors in the ladies race and Molly Peel finished 17th while Hannah & Josie Knight placed 56th & 91st respectively. Liz Eames finished 244th.

Both the men's and ladies competitions had two separate races, one over a short course and one over a long course. While most of the PANVAC athletes settled for either the men's 8.2 km course or the ladies 5.6 km course, Harry Hewitt & Josh Smith entered the longer 10.9 km race. Hewitt finished 69th with Smith 132nd.