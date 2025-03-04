Yaxley stars were good in the mud in final Frostbite League race

Abi Branston ran well for Yaxley Runners in the final Frostbite League race.

​Yaxley Runners missed out on a Frostbite League series win despite a strong showing in the final fixture at Huntingdon.

​Cambridge & Coleridge AC won the race and with it the title after getting several of their big guns out to make certain of victory.

Hunts AC were 2nd, but Yaxley finished close behind in what has been a closely-fought series between the top three clubs.

A field of well over 300 runners slid their way round a classically muddy cross country course set amongst farm fields on the outskirts of the town.

Cambridge & Coleridge provided the male winner in Chris Smith and the female winner in Ellen Leggate.

Seventh placed Darren Wells was the first Yaxley man home, but soon the finishing straight was awash with mud-splattered yellow Yaxley vests as their runners came flooding in thick and fast.

Daniel Holland in 33rd, 34th-placed Craig Bradley and 35th-placed Stuart Hodgkinson led the procession.

They were followed by William Elliot in 39th, Daniel Gunn in 40th and 42nd-placed Keith McCarthy. Joe Bennett in 46th and 53rd placed Michael Branston were not far behind.

Yaxley actually provided 17 of the first 66 finishers in a 16-team contest.

Werrington’s Paul Halford ran well for 13th place and Carl Hutchings of Bushfield also went well finishing 36th.

The Yaxley ladies were again key to their club’s success with Kayleigh Longfoot 2nd lady home.

Longfoot beat all, but one of the Yaxley men coming in 25th overall. Abi Branston finished 6th with Ellie Piccaver 14th & Ness Gunn 22nd.

Eye’s Sam Cullen finished 7th with Thorney pair Grace Randall and Kelly Maddy 18th & 19th.

PANVAC’s Alison Staines placed 28th with Ellena Olik of Bushfield 32nd.

Xander Gunn of Yaxley finished 4th in the junior race with PANVAC’s Toby Staines 7th. Elena Faulkner of Thorney was the first local girl placing 14th.

The PANVAC juniors finished 6th with Yaxley 7th. In the final league standings PANVAC were 4th with Yaxley 5th.

FInal senior standings: 1 Cambridge & Coleridge 91pts, 2 Huntingdon 90pts, 3 Yaxley 86pts, 6 March 64pts, 10 Werrington 43pts.